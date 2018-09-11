Sandra J. (Kufahl) Boehlke

Madison - Sandra Jane (Kufahl) Boehlke was born January 10, 1966 in Huntsville, Alabama to James Anton Kufahl and Joaine Darlene (Streble) Kufahl.

She was baptized into the Christian faith at Grace Lutheran Church. In April of 1967 the family moved to Loves Park, Illinois. Sandra attended Concordia Lutheran School where she achieved high marks in her academic studies and won multiple awards for her artwork. She also participated in cheerleading and was instructed with private piano lessons.

In 1980 she was confirmed in the Christian faith at Concordia and in the fall began her high school education at Rockford Lutheran High. During high school she was a competitor in the Miss Illinois Teen contest. In the summer of 1982 Sandra was in a severe automobile accident which left her in a coma for nearly 10 days. Doctors did not think she would survive. God had other plans. She fully recovered and finished high school with her original graduating class of 1984. In 1984 she began her college education at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In early 1985, Sandra contracted spinal meningitis and was hospitalized. Due to a high fever she lost her ability to hear. She continued her education at Waubonsee College in Aurora, Illinois and learned sign language.

In 1988 she married Lyndon Boehlke and they moved to Long Beach, California. Sandra attended California State University Long Beach and graduated in 1996 with a Bachelors’ degree in Psychology. In 2007 she once again contracted spinal meningitis and while hospitalized had a small stroke which left her partially paralyzed on her left side. Unable to return to her apartment she stayed in a board and care facility until 2010 when she moved to Fitchburg, WI to live with her brother, Mark. In June of 2018 she was diagnosed with stage 4, inoperable pancreatic cancer. She opted to live her remaining days with her brother, Mark, under the care of hospice and in-home companions. She passed into glory on Sunday, September 2, 2018. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents James and Joaine (Streble) Kufahl. Sandra is survived by her brother, Mark Kufahl, her niece, Rose X. Richter, her aunt Carol Reich, her uncle Louis Streble and many cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Christian funeral services will be held Saturday, September 15 at 11 a.m., with a visitation at 10 a.m. The committal will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 17 at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.

Blessed are those who live and die in the Lord.