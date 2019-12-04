Madison - Sanda Cross Bauer, 89 and friend to all she encountered, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

She was born on May 9, 1930, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Lillian Waser Cross and William Russell Cross. She was married to John Alfred Bauer on May 10, 1952 in Chicago, IL.

Gifted in both art and music, Sanda sang professionally and studied at the Art Institute of Chicago prior to her marriage and children. She volunteered in numerous organizations throughout most of her life. She enjoyed traveling with John, especially after his retirement, always embracing the variety of cultures she encountered. She always had a ready smile for anyone she met.

Sanda is survived by her sister, Barbara (Don) Hoeck, her children, Jennifer Morgan and Douglas (Lauralea) Bauer, her grandchildren, Darryl, Elizabeth, and Patrick, and great-grandchildren, Colton and Alexandra.

Sanda was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her son, John Jeffrey Bauer.

A memorial service will be held at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 326 S. Segoe Rd. Madison, WI on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 2:00 PM, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center

https://secure.supportuw.org/give/?%20custom=med04&group=carbone

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434