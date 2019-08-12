MIDDLETON--San Juana Diaz, age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

San Juana is the daughter of Jose Ibarra and Jesusa Gomez, and the eldest of eight children.

The Celebration of the life for San Juana Diaz, will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Olbrich Botanical Garden's Evjue Commons, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, Wis. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

San Juana graduated from Whitewater High School in 1975, and after taking time to explore many different careers, she decided to go back to school and graduated from UW-Madison in 1991, with her Bachelors of Arts in Economics, she then went on to receive her MBA. San Juana spent the last years of her life as a restaurant owner in Middleton, Wis. In May of 2016, San Juana opened the doors to Lupe's Taqueria with her husband Lupe. San Juana loved cooking for people and especially baking. She also enjoyed thrift store shopping and event planning. She helped to create lasting memories for her family with her hobbies.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jesusa Gomez; brothers, Jose Antonio Ibarra, Reynaldo Ibarra, and Rodolfo Ibrarra.

She is survived by her husband, Guadalupe Diaz; her father, Jose Ibarra; sister, Josie Ibarra; brother, Jesus Ismael Ibarra; sister, Angelita Ibarra-Stach; brother, Ricardo Ibarra; daughter, Corina Diaz-Suazo; daughter, Marta Diaz; daughter, Megan Diaz-Ricks; and grandchildren Sofia, Elvis, and James.

Memorial Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Diaz family at Cress Funeral Service.

