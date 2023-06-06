Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Samuel Peter Amacher died on Thursday, June 1, 2023. He was born Feb. 17, 1943, in Dodgeville, Wis., To John S. and Bertha (Pa and Ma) Amacher.

He farmed with Ma and Pa on Edelweiss Hill until 1961 when he went to Switzerland to work for one and a half years. He became a proud Swiss citizen on Aug. 12, 1971. A month later, he was inducted into the Swiss Army. While in Switzerland, he was employed by COOP (Konsum) in Wengen and Murren. He worked at the Wisconsin Board of Vocational, Technical, and Adult Education, and the UW Extension- School for Workers, Madison. He cared for Pa five and a half years in Mount Horeb after Ma died.