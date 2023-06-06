Samuel Peter Amacher died on Thursday, June 1, 2023. He was born Feb. 17, 1943, in Dodgeville, Wis., To John S. and Bertha (Pa and Ma) Amacher.
He farmed with Ma and Pa on Edelweiss Hill until 1961 when he went to Switzerland to work for one and a half years. He became a proud Swiss citizen on Aug. 12, 1971. A month later, he was inducted into the Swiss Army. While in Switzerland, he was employed by COOP (Konsum) in Wengen and Murren. He worked at the Wisconsin Board of Vocational, Technical, and Adult Education, and the UW Extension- School for Workers, Madison. He cared for Pa five and a half years in Mount Horeb after Ma died.
Sam was a member of the Perry Lutheran Church, Daleyville. He was also a member of the Royal Neighbors of America and was involved with several other professional organizations. He was a dedicated Union member in two state employee unions for over 27 years.
Survivors include some nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends in the U.S.A. and Switzerland; MUG and BEDLAM members.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Susie (1934); brother, John A. (1981); and his dear Ma (1986) and Pa (1991).
I wish to thank my adoptive family, Denise, Jordan, and David Perkins for their support, love, kindness, and caring during these trying times. For many years, they have been my rock, seeing me through many trials and tribulations, and also sharing the good times by letting me be a part of their family.
A short memorial service will be held at PERRY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1057 WI-78, Daleyville, Wis., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Immediately following the service, a gathering will take place in the church basement.
No flowers or memorials will be accepted. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
