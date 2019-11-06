MONONA / COBB - Samuel M. "Sam" Baker, age 69, of Monona, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital, after a fast and furious battle with cancer.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1950, the son of Marvin and Mary (Martin) Baker, and he grew up in Cobb, Wis.

Sam worked as a dental technician for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, golfing and watching the Badgers and Packers.

Sam is survived by his sisters, Peggy Holmes and Bonnie (Bill) Snyder; nieces, Kim (Clint) McGilvray, Lisa (Jeff) Byram, Angie (Dennis) Christensen and Kari (Steve) Wagner; nephew, Jason (Shelly) Holmes; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Ron Holmes.

A celebration of his life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and then at SNICK'S SPORTSMANS BAR, 4605 Monona Drive, Monona after 3 p.m.

