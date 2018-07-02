Samuel "John" DiSalvo, Jr., age 74, died suddenly at home in his favorite chair June 28, 2018.

He was born in Madison Sept. 30th, 1943 to Samuel and Catherine (Falci) DiSalvo Sr. John graduated from Central High School, served in the United States Marine Corps, and was employed by GTE in Sun Prairie until his retirement. John enjoyed Wisconsin Sports, especially the Badgers and the Packers.

John is survived by his daughter; Dana (Pete) Disalvo-Breunig, son John M DiSalvo, the mother of his children, Barbara, sister Marlene (Mike) Backus, brothers, Rich (Karen) DiSalvo, Dennis (Nan) DiSalvo, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Following John's wishes there will not be a funeral. A Celebration of John's life will be held Saturday July 28, 2018 from Noon until 3:00 pm with full military honors at 1pm at VFW Post 1318, 133 E. Lakeside Street, Madison, WI 53715. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.