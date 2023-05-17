Samuel J. “Sam” Agnew

Samuel J. “Sam” Agnew age 30, died as the result of a work accident on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born on August 9, 1992 in Columbus to Stephen and Donna (Brown) Agnew. He was a 2011 graduate of Fall River High School. Sam farmed with his family and later owned and operated his own construction company, SJA Construction. He was married to Michelle Hoeft on September 4, 2021 in the backyard of the home they built together.

Sam was known for his passion and energy. He was loved intensely by so many. He gave 110% to everything that was meaningful to him. He poured everything he had into loving his wife, family, and friends, as well as his many hobbies including hunting, fishing, jujitsu, and spending time in nature. Sam had a competitive spirit and was a valued member of many Fall River High School sports teams including football, basketball, and baseball. Sam was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it with his many talents. He will be remembered for his strong integrity and moral compass, loyalty to those he cared for, and ambition to live the life he always dreamed of.

Tags