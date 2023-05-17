Samuel J. “Sam” Agnew age 30, died as the result of a work accident on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. He was born on August 9, 1992 in Columbus to Stephen and Donna (Brown) Agnew. He was a 2011 graduate of Fall River High School. Sam farmed with his family and later owned and operated his own construction company, SJA Construction. He was married to Michelle Hoeft on September 4, 2021 in the backyard of the home they built together.
Sam was known for his passion and energy. He was loved intensely by so many. He gave 110% to everything that was meaningful to him. He poured everything he had into loving his wife, family, and friends, as well as his many hobbies including hunting, fishing, jujitsu, and spending time in nature. Sam had a competitive spirit and was a valued member of many Fall River High School sports teams including football, basketball, and baseball. Sam was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it with his many talents. He will be remembered for his strong integrity and moral compass, loyalty to those he cared for, and ambition to live the life he always dreamed of.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle of Fall River; his father Steve (Diane) Agnew of Columbus and his mother Donna Agnew of Beaver Dam; his brother Adam Agnew (fiancee’ Samantha Jaynes) of Columbus and his sister Morgan (Doug) Berg of Fall River; his maternal grandmother Madolyn Brown of Fall River; three nieces Leslie Berndt, Lucy Agnew and Maddie Berg; one nephew Gunnar Berg; mother in law Edie Hoeft of Waukesha, brother in law Daniel Hoeft (Anna) of Milwaukee, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather John Brown, paternal grandparents Clifford and Lois Agnew; father in law Michael Hoeft, two uncles Joseph Agnew and Christer Bohman, and one cousin Hannah Agnew.
A celebration of life gathering will be held later this summer.