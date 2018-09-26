MADISON/MONONA-Samuel Allan "Sam" Marble, age 56, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on June 19, 1962, in Madison, the son of Robert and Helen (Jorgensen) Marble.

Sam graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1983. He married Judy Sullins on Aug. 19, 1999. They were happily married for ten years until Judy passed away on July 24, 2010.

Sam was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He loved going on trips and seeing new places, music, dancing and spending time with his family.

Sam touched the lives of all people he met. He spent many years living independently with the support of CCLS, and was a vested employee at UW-Hospital.

Sam is survived by his mother, Helen; sister, Vicki (Bryan) Miller; brothers, Daniel Marble and Lionel (Betty) Marble; nephews, Marcus Marble, Zachary Marble, Ronald Marble and Henry "Hank" Miller; nieces, Heather Marble and Sarah (Ryan) Geary; great-nephew, Marcus; and great-nieces, Isabella and Cora. He was preceded in death by his wife and father.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. After the service, please join his family and friends for a tailgate party to celebrate Sam's life. Don't forget to wear your green and gold! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Creative Community Living Services (CCLS), Catholic Charities Adult Daycare or Goodwill Industries.

