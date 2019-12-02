Sam Onheiber, Age 94, of Siesta Key, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019, Thanksgiving evening.

Sam was born in Madison Wisconsin to the late Bessie and Herman Onheiber.

Sam was a wonderful husband, father and Zaide. He is survived by the love of his life, Maria, to whom he was married for 58 years, his daughters, Linda (Jon) Stone and Marissa Onheiber, grandchildren, Dahlia, Isaac and Amira Stone, and Sofia and Juliana Seewald, and many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Sam's birthplace of Madison Wisconsin's Greenbush "melting pot" neighborhood, was central to his identity as was his World War II Navy service on the USS Franks. After the war, Sam went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and worked for the IRS and then as a Tax Consultant for the U.S. State Department in Latin America before starting a private accounting and real estate practice. Among Sammy's many passions were foremost his family and friends, Madison's Jewish Community, golf and the Wisconsin Badgers, which honored him as the longest season ticket holder.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, 03 December at Beth Israel Center, 1406 Mound Street, Madison, WI at 10:00 am, followed by a burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Shiva will be held at 5:45 pm at the home of Michael and Patrice Onheiber, 6706 Carlsbad Drive in Madison.

Additional Shiva services will be held in Minneapolis on Wednesday, December 04, at the home of Marissa Onheiber, 4117 Beverly Avenue, Golden Valley, MN and on Thursday, December 05, at the home of Linda and Jon Stone, 1892 Yorkshire Avenue South, Minnetonka, MN, at 7:00 PM both days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the University of Wisconsin's Cardiovascular Research Center.