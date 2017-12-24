Madison- Sam Jacobs died on December 22nd at Agrace Hospice. He was 94.

Sam was born in Lodz, Poland. A Holocaust survivor, he immigrated to the United States in 1949, along with his young bride, Rachel. They settled in Pittsburgh, PA, and later in the New York City metropolitan area. For decades Sam was a New York City taxi driver and long after retirement--until age 93--proudly drove his trusty Ford.

In retirement Sam and Rachel enjoyed many years in Florida, later moving to Madison. Sam is survived by his sons, Harvey Jacobs (Susan) of Madison; and Bernie Jacobs (Suzanne) of Brooklyn, NY; his grandchildren, Adam Jacobs (Amy Lang) of Toronto, Canada, and Sarah Jacobs of Los Angeles, California; and his great-grandchildren, Ruby and Isaac of Toronto, Canada.

Sam will be remembered for his laughter and wry sense of humor, enjoyment of life, and deep love for Rachel, his wife of 64 years. Devoted to one another and inseparable, the two cherished the simple pleasures of oceanside walks, meals and card games with friends and family, and travel to Israel. Sam was an avid reader of history and mysteries.

Sam believed his regular Sabbath consumption of a straight shot of vodka was the secret to his health and long life.

A chapel service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday December 27, 2017 at Bett Olamin Jewish Cemetery, located at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Social Services Madison or Agrace Hospice Care Madison.