BELLEVILLE, Wis. -- Sally Stuessy, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 27th at Four Winds Manor in Verona, WI. She was born on July 16, 1937, the first-born daughter of Glenn and Leona (Marty) Huseth. Sally graduated from New Glarus High School in 1955. That same year, she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) at a dance. On September 19, 1956, the couple married. Bob and Sally went on a four-week honeymoon and traveled in a 1955 Chevy across the country and into Mexico. Sally was a hard-working farmwife and worked side by side with her husband, operating a dairy, hog, and crop farm near Belleville, Wisconsin. Sally and Robert raised four children on that farm, William, Samuel, Linda and Joan. Family meant everything to her, especially watching her kids in various athletic events. She and Bob enjoyed traveling when time allowed. Sally loved family gatherings and would prepare delicious huge meals. For many years, she was actively involved in the St. Mary of Lourdes/St. Francis Catholic Church in Belleville.
Sally is survived by their children William (Sherrie) Stuessy, Samuel (Maria) Stuessy, Linda (Robin Vidas) Stuessy and Joan (Walter Barger) Stuessy, ten grandchildren Robert (Sara) Stuessy, Nicole (Jeff) McNeely, Thomas (Carly) Stuessy, Jacob Stuessy, William (Aubrey) Stuessy, Jr., Alexandra (Kalvin) York, Kathryn Stuessy, Christopher Stuessy-Vidas, Madeline (Aaron Ingold) Barger, and Alison (Jerel McKay) Barger. In addition, great- grandchildren Brooks, Shea, Briar, Millie, Maysen, Charlie and Eleanore. She is further survived by her sister Christine Brager and brother Ron (Audrey) Huseth, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert in 2007, father-in-law Gilbert, mother-in-law Charlotte Stuessy, and brother-in-law Thomas Cork.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 Harrison St., Belleville, WI. Burial will be in the St. Raphael’s Frenchtown Cemetery, rural Belleville.
A visitation will precede the funeral mass from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Belleville.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
Thank you to the staffs of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and Four Winds for all the compassionate care during these last 16 months. Sally truly appreciated all the visits from lifelong friends, family and classmates.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.