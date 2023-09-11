Sally Strozinsky

Sally A. Strozinsky age 72 of Spring Green passed away following an extended illness on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at The Meadows Assisted Living. She was born on January 29, 1951 in Superior, WI the daughter of Richard and Angeline (Celentano) Erickson.

Following graduation from Superior Senior High School she went to the UW Superior. Sally was married in April of 1971 to Mark Strozinsky. After living in WI and Iowa they settled in Spring Green. Sally went on to get her degree in Elementary Education from UW Madison where she was on the Dean’s List. Sally taught elementary school at Weston for 17 years, where she received the Wisconsin Teacher of the Year award presented to her by Senator Dale Schultz. She then moved to Florida to teach for another five years before moving back to Wisconsin.