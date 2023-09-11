Sally Strozinsky

Sally A. Strozinsky age 72 of Spring Green passed away following an extended illness on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at The Meadows Assisted Living. She was born on January 29, 1951 in Superior, WI the daughter of Richard and Angeline (Celentano) Erickson.
Following graduation from Superior Senior High School she went to the UW Superior. Sally was married in April of 1971 to Mark Strozinsky. After living in WI and Iowa they settled in Spring Green. Sally went on to get her degree in Elementary Education from UW Madison where she was on the Dean’s List. Sally taught elementary school at Weston for 17 years, where she received the Wisconsin Teacher of the Year award presented to her by Senator Dale Schultz. She then moved to Florida to teach for another five years before moving back to Wisconsin.
Sally was known for being a prankster with family and friends and passing down those tricks. Sally loved crafting and her stitching, quilting, knitting, and carving skills were second to none. Sally was a devoted Badger and Packer fan making football Sundays one of her favorite days of the week. Sally was also an animal lover, having had many dogs and horses throughout her life.
Survivors include ex-husband Mark (Bonnie) Strozinsky of Spring Green, WI; two children; Jenny Strozinsky of Hollandale, WI, Aaron (Michael) Demenge of Champlin, MN, two brothers, Dick (Lisa) Erickson of Bloomington, MN (children Max, DJ and Molly), Jim (MaryAnne) Erickson of Eau Claire, WI (children Jimmy, Charlie, Tony), grandchildren; Matthew Dougherty (fiancé Hannah Laufenberg) of Highland, WI, Allison Dougherty (fiancé Nate Palmer) of Ridgeway, WI, Amber, Nicholas, Logan and Avery Demenge all of MN, great-grandchildren; Zaylee and Monroe Dougherty, Sophia & Miley Palmer, many nieces & nephews, other relatives and many, many special friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Angeline Erickson, special aunt Martha Sims, and sister in-law Carla Strozinsky.
Sally’s family would like to especially thank the staff at Upland Hills Hospice, and the staff and friends at The Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 1pm – 5pm at the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center (6306 State Road 23 Spring Green, WI).
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorials which will be gifted to local schools for Children In Need funds. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com
The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
