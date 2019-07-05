Sally Jane Meiers, age 66, of McFarland, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home. She was born on Jan. 26, 1953, in Freeport, Ill., the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Paxton) Meiers.

Sally graduated from McFarland High School in 1971. She went Trinity Jr. College and then went onto the College of DuPage. She worked for WPS and later WEA, retiring in 2016. She was a member of Door Creek Church and volunteered at their library. Sally had a giving and generous heart. She loved children and always wanted to be a teacher.

Sally enjoyed crafts, sewing and making puppets, and she sold her arts and crafts at art fairs. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with family and friends. Sally had two cats, Sasha and Sophie, whom she loved dearly.

Sally is survived by her sister, Cheryl (John) Reimer; niece and nephew, Brooke and Ashton Reimer; and aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with the Rev. Cal Steiner presiding. Burial will be held at McFarland Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL HOME from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to World Vision. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

