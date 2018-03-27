Madison: Sally J. Bostad, age 90, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018.

She was born January 12, 1928 the daughter of Howard and Anne (Kelly) White in Madison.

Sally was employed as an executive secretary in the purchasing department at Oscar Mayer, where she was also a member of the "Oscarettes", and volunteered with the Ready Group. She was also the owner/operator of "Tubby's Grande Bar" in the early 60's. But what she cherished most was being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Sally was married to Warren Soehnlein, and from their union they had 3 children; John, Ann, and Susan. Sally later married Wayne Bostad. She enjoyed an active life that included golfing, bowling, dancing, playing bridge, and she also liked to sew and knit. Sally was a member of the Madison Elks, and enjoyed flower gardening in her retirement. Her rose gardens were her favorite. Sally also enjoyed wintering, and forming new friendships in Pt. Charlotte, FL.

Sally is survived by her son; John (Kathy) Soehnlein, daughter; Susan (Mike) Tuss, son-in-law Cle Chambliss, grandchildren; Susan Henning, Emily Schmidt, Justin Tuss, Paul Fosshage, and Nate Fosshage, great-grandchildren; Sam Henning, Ashlynn Schmidt, Kelsey Schmidt, Easton Schmidt, Oliver Tuss, Serenity Fosshage, Noah Fosshage, Gianna Fosshage, and Sklyar Fosshage. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter, Ann Chambliss.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am, Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705, followed by a Time of Remembrance Sharing at 11:30am, and reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sally's name to Agrace HospiceCare.

