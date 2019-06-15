Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders

Sally A. Duncan Sanders, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

She was born on March 23, 1944, in Duluth, Minnesota, the daughter to Lawrence and Melba (Freeman) Williams. Sally was united in marriage to Jerome Sanders on June 15, 2016, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Sally worked for Chirken Real Estate as an apartment manager for 32 years. She loved playing BINGO and hanging out with her friends. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, knitting and crocheting, especially blankets for any new additions to the extended family.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome Sanders; her sons, Gerald Oliver, Jr, John (Linda) Oliver, Mark Oliver, Sr, Jonathon (Alison) Duncan and Mark Oliver, Jr; step-son Dominique (Vanessa Olivarez) Sanders, and step-daughter Kennetha Anderson; sister Deborah (Ken) Schultz; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and also, several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews from her Williams, Duncan and Sanders families.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Melba Williams; her sister Mary Beale; her best friend Linda Huguenard; and her beloved Sherman Duncan.

Funeral services will be held at Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 County Highway N, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at noon with Pastor Tim Knipfer officiating.

Memorials may be given to "Our UW Health Transplant Fund."