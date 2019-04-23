Madison - Sally Ann Dowd, died peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

She was born on February 21, 1931, in Bloomington, Illinois. Sally was the only child of Dale and Lucille (Simpkins) Hause. She met the love of her life, Daniel, while both were working at the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory in Madison. They were married on November 4, 1961. Sally and Dan shared their married life with many beloved pet dogs and cats, and fed and cared for animals of all kinds.



Sally was preceded in death by her parents, and on October 16, 2017, by her husband.



A private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.



