Sally A. Crandall of Prairie du Sac and formerly of De Pere passed away the day before her 82nd birthday on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Sauk Prairie Hospital. She was born in De Pere to Harley and Della (Malewiski) Stowe on July 18, 1941. After graduating from West De Pere High School in 1959, Sally attended U.W. Madison where she obtained her degree in English Education. She went on to teach for a short time in Boston, MA and later at West De Pere Middle School, teaching for nearly 25 years before her retirement.
Sally enjoyed her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandsons. She shared a love of horses with her father and grandfather, owning, riding, and training horses for most of her life. She enjoyed going to horse auctions and buying tack with friends and family. She also raised sheep, chickens, peacocks, and goats. Other interests include knitting, flea markets and watching sports.
Sally is survived by her son, Ted (Alicia) Parins and their children, Adara (Tony) Chung and their son Joomin Theodore, Kia (Kevin) Nelson and their son Eldin Douglas, Elliana (Zach Riehl), Arabella, Sawyer and Hadiya; T.J’s children, Thomas and Rachel; a brother David (Deb) Stowe; niece, Kristy.
Sally was preceded by her son T.J. Parins; sister in-law, Connie Stowe and a special grandfather, Sheldon Stowe.
Sally’s family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the healthcare professionals at Sauk Prairie Healthcare for their compassionate care.
As per Sally’s wishes, a private family service will be held with Interment in the South Lawrence Cemetery, De Pere.