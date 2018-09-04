MADISON - Sabrina Lynn Turner, age 25, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 2, 2018 when she tragically lost her battle with heroin addiction.

She was born in Stevens Point, WI on February 17, 1993 to parents, Sandy (Schaaf) Kreger and Sean Turner.

Sabrina was a 2011 graduate of Waunakee High School. While growing up, she did ballet, tap and jazz. She was in 4 H where she competed in English and Western ride at many local festivals, Dane County fair and placed well enough many times to make it to State Competition levels, coming home with ribbons. Sabrina was also in many beauty pageants, making it to the State level and bringing home many trophies. She was very bullheaded, stubborn, spoke her opinion and was definitely more into doing manly things than dainty. She loved cars including getting her hands dirty in them and loved to ride her motorcycle very daringly.

Above all, Sabrina was a proud and loving mother of her two-year-old son, Braiden. She will be forever missed by her family.

Sabrina is survived by her son, Braiden; mother, Sandy (Steve) Kreger; grandmother, Jane (Scott) Robinson; siblings, Joshua Schaaf, James Schaaf, Savannah Hansen (Blake Kemp), Sakaura Hansen; step-brother, Nick Kreger; and aunts, uncle, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, David Schaaf.

Memorial contributions may be made to A Fund For Braiden, payable to, Sandy Kreger.

