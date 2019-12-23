Madison/Mount Horeb - Ryan V. Kittleson, age 42 of Madison and formerly of Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 following an accidental fall.

He was born on November 11, 1977 in Madison the son of Ronald Kittleson and Joann (Olson) Kittleson.

Survivors include his son, Austin Hannam of Madison, mother, Joann Kittleson of Mt. Horeb, father, Ronald (Rosalie) Kittleson of New Glarus, 2 siblings, Pam Kittleson Behnke of Blue Mounds, Shawn (Tara) Kittleson of Lone Rock, 5 nieces and nephews, Caleb, Madilyn, Hayden, Lucas and Ella, friend and former employer, Dick Dickman of Barneveld, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until a time of sharing at 11:00 A.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, WI.

