Ryan K. Gronli

Ryan Kirk Gronli, age 44, of Madison, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 18th, 2019, due to complications from glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born on Aug. 8, 1975 in Madison, Wisconsin to Daniel and Kathleen (Ryan) Gronli.

Ryan's time on Earth was cut short but he managed to pack more lifetimes into 44 years than could possibly fit into one obituary. Ryan was a singer, songwriter, manager, bartender, educator, Spanish scholar, translator, drummer, guitarist, wedding officiant, camp counselor, server, driving instructor, boom operator, bouncer, caretaker, heartbreaker, pitcher, karaoke champion, beer expert, and food connoisseur, to name just a few.

He spent the last 9 years managing and bartending at Brasserie V in Madison, where he also fell in love with his partner, Renee Kolz Fiocchi. Previously, he was a bilingual resource specialist at La Follette High School and teacher at Kids Express Learning Center in Madison. He attended Lincoln Elementary, Huegel Elementary, Orchard Ridge Middle School, James Madison Memorial High School, Edgewood College, and studied abroad at the Universidad de Guanajuato in Mexico.

Ryan loved people and the feeling was mutual. Equal parts great listener and talented storyteller, he could talk until the sun came up (often literally.) He was full of empathy, capable of feeling the deepest pain and also seemingly able to conjure fun out of thin air. He was open, kind, and extremely generous. If you're reading this, you probably owe him a drink.

Ryan is survived by his partner, Renee Kolz Fiocchi; mother, Kathy Gronli; father Dan (Sharon Murray) Gronli; brothers, Patrick (Kelly) and Gabe; nephew and niece, Dane and Piper; many loving family members; and more close friends than you can imagine.

Ryan's family would like to offer their condolences to all those who knew him and even bigger condolences to those who did not.

Instead of a traditional service, Ryan requested a public wake and celebration, which will be held at THE HARMONY BAR & GRILL, 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Porchlight Inc. of Madison, which seeks to reduce homelessness, https://porchlightinc.org/donate/or to the UW-Madison Neurological Surgery Brain Tumor Research and Education Fund, http://www.neurosurgery.wisc.edu/make-a-gift.