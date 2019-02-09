Ruthella "Pug" K. Flannery

Ruthella K. “Pug” Flannery - Age 90 of Monroe, formerly of Browntown, died on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Ruth was born on September 3, 1928 in Monroe, the daughter of Max and Edythe (Sturzinger) Share. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1946 where she was a cheerleader and in the summers worked as a lifeguard and taught swimming lessons at the Monroe pool. She married Herbert C. Flannery on August 8, 1951 at St. Victor Catholic Church.

Ruth was a teacher at rural schools, taught special education at Green County Normal School, and was a substitute in the Monroe School System. Pug also worked as a Benefit Specialist for Green County Human Services for over 20 years. She and Herbert farmed on the Flannery home farm in Cadiz Township for 50 years before retiring in 1996. She was a member of the same card club for over 60 years, and in her younger years enjoyed bowling, mushroom hunting, and teaching knitting and sewing to 4-H students. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church. Ruth has lived at Twining Valley for the last 13 years.

She is survived by three children, Mark Flannery of Austin, TX, Marcia (Keith) Carolan of Margate, FL, and Melissa (Kevin) Gruenberg of Argyle; a grandson, Justin Flannery; and a brother, Jim (Mary) Share of Brodhead. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on Nov. 10, 2006; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Flannery; and a sister, Maxine Helland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Saint Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church, with Monsignor Larry Bakke, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Ruth’s name c/o Melissa Gruenberg, 609 Monroe Street, Argyle, WI 53504. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net