Ruthann Becker Hodgson entered her heavenly home on September 2, 2023, at 5:00 am. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Magnolia Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, Florida. She was born in Union, New Jersey on October 8th, 1937. She graduated from Jonathan Dayton Regional High School in Springfield, New Jersey on June 22, 1955. She met her future husband, Claude William Hodgson at a USO dance at Ft. Monmouth, NJ on April 7, 1956, and married on August 11, 1956, in Summit, NJ. 

She is survived by her children, Gregory (Sharon) of Tampa, FL, Todd (Terri) of Keystone Heights, FL, Brian (Debbie) of Brookfield, WI, Sharilyn of Newberry, FL and Brett (Stacey) of Gainesville, FL; nine grandchildren Kristin, Sean, Rachel, Amy, Zachary, Amanda, Andrew, Emily and Eric: three great grandchildren, Arden, Ethan and Ashton. She is also survived by her nieces Dee and Pat Becker from Altamonte Springs, FL, Gary Becker, NJ, Frank Becker III, NJ and Keith Becker, TX, and a cousin Rudy (Karen) Sedges, CA. 