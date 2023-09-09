Ruthann Becker Hodgson entered her heavenly home on September 2, 2023, at 5:00 am. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Magnolia Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, Florida. She was born in Union, New Jersey on October 8th, 1937. She graduated from Jonathan Dayton Regional High School in Springfield, New Jersey on June 22, 1955. She met her future husband, Claude William Hodgson at a USO dance at Ft. Monmouth, NJ on April 7, 1956, and married on August 11, 1956, in Summit, NJ.
She is survived by her children, Gregory (Sharon) of Tampa, FL, Todd (Terri) of Keystone Heights, FL, Brian (Debbie) of Brookfield, WI, Sharilyn of Newberry, FL and Brett (Stacey) of Gainesville, FL; nine grandchildren Kristin, Sean, Rachel, Amy, Zachary, Amanda, Andrew, Emily and Eric: three great grandchildren, Arden, Ethan and Ashton. She is also survived by her nieces Dee and Pat Becker from Altamonte Springs, FL, Gary Becker, NJ, Frank Becker III, NJ and Keith Becker, TX, and a cousin Rudy (Karen) Sedges, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Emma (Sedges) Becker, sister Julia Schaefer, brothers Frank Jr, and Howard Becker, cousins Joseph and Kevin Sedges, nephews William and Bruce Schaefer, and Scott Becker.
Ruthann led an adventurous life, living on an Army base near Tombstone, AZ, to New Jersey to Wisconsin and then to Florida on Dec. 31, 1969. She was a homemaker, raising 5 children and caring for her father. She began working for a construction company in 1977. She worked for many years in the construction industry till she retired in 1997. She was a founding member of the Tri-County Chapter of NAWIC (National Association of Women in Construction). Ruthann was also the organist and Choir Director for Our Savior Lutheran Church, Vero Beach, FL for many years. She was a Band Booster for the Fighting Indian’s Marching Band in Vero Beach. After retiring, she moved to Gainesville to help care for her grandchildren and then designed her retirement home while her husband built it for her. Here in Gainesville, she was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church and active in the choir, council and the bereavement group.
There will be a viewing from 2:00 to 3:00 pm with the funeral service to be held at 3:00pm at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church 9700 W. Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL. Reception will follow in the Life Center at the church. Her body will then be sent to Wisconsin on Tuesday. There will be a viewing and service at Hooverson Funeral Home in Mazomanie, WI on Thursday, Sept 14th at 10:00 am for the viewing and 11:00 am for the service. After the burial at Mazomanie Cemetery, there will be a lunch reception at Grandma Mary’s Restaurant in Arena.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or Animal Shelter in her name. She will be missed by all who know her.