Ruth Marie Olson

Ruth M. Olson, age 84, of Dodgeville, passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2019 at Meriter Hospital in Madison following a brief illness.

Ruth was born on May 29, 1935 in Pulaski Township to Adin and Nellie (Williams) Olson. She worked as a Food Service Supervisor at Dodgeville General Hospital and Attic Angel Nursing Home. She then worked for 20 years at Lands' End. She was a member of Fairview Lutheran Church, the Dodgeville Senior Center and the Uplands Garden Club. She enjoyed growing flowers, doing ceramics, cake decorating, going to her nieces and nephews' events and feeding the birds at the Valley Street Apartments.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard and Virgil Olson and a sister-in-law, Rosalie Olson.

Ruth is survived by three sisters, LaVon (David) Chambers of Darlington and Eileen and Eudelma Olson of Dodgeville; a brother, Bill Olson of Avoca; nine nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville. Pastor Ramona Orton and Pastor Mark Williamson will co-officiate with burial in Fairview Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M Monday, at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville and at the church on Tuesday after 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fairview Lutheran Church, Grace Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund or the Iowa County Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com