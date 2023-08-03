Ruth M. Wyttenbach, age 89 passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg. She was born on October 31, 1933 in New Glarus the daughter of Walter and Alice (Schmid) Streiff. Ruth graduated from New Glarus High School and then married Franklin Wyttenbach on April 20, 1952. Ruth farmed with her husband near Postville for many years until she began working at the Swiss Miss Textile Mart. In 1985, Ruth turned her love of sewing into a full-time job with “The Pin Cushion” sewing and alteration business that she ran from the Belleville Laundry Mat for almost 20 years and then continued out of her home. Ruth was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. She loved music, she was known to sing, dance, and play the piano and accordion. Ruth followed and supported her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with the sports and school activities.
Ruth is survived by her six children Sandra (Michael) Rahberger, Daniel (Ruth) Wyttenbach, David (Jody) Wyttenbach, Susan (Kyle Loso) Lockard, Sally (Brian) Jeglum, and Sara (Paul) Fredrickson, seventeen grandchildren Jamie (Lance) Stock, Stacy (Josh) Beun, Darcy (Greg) Dwyer, Corey (Tarah) Rahberger, Christopher (Melodie) Wyttenbach, Katherine (fiancé Will Mulligan) Wyttenbach, Rachel (Patrick) Salter, Ali (Joey) Schlimgen, Kayci Wyttenbach, Hannah (fiancé Chloe Gwin) Wyttenbach, Logan Lockard, Mason (Lauren) Lockard, Ben (Megan) Jeglum, Cameron (fiancé Hailey Fischer) Jeglum, Caleb (Hannah) Fredrickson, Kelly Fredrickson, and Kyle Fredrickson, sixteen great-grandchildren Tyler, Jaxon, Emily, April, Michael, Teddy, Bennett, Ellie, Ethan, Claire, Liam, Trip, Fallon, Chloe, Harrison, and Leto. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Doris Streiff, nieces, and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, former husband Franklin, and brother Dean Streiff.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pat Pluss officiating. Inurnment will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the memorial service on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.