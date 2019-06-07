Ruth M. Bahr of Belmont, Wisconsin, age 84, passed away, on June 4, 2019, peacefully at her home.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Rev. Robin Luckey will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Friends may also call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ruth M. Bahr Memorial Fund. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Ruth was born on June 24, 1934 in Hampshire, Illinois, daughter of George and Cornelia Schiesher. She was united in marriage to Donald A. Bahr on July 1, 1952. Don and Ruth farmed in Elkhorn, WI raising three sons – Don, Dale and Kevin. Ruth helped on the farm and prepared three full meals for her family daily and made homemade cinnamon rolls on Saturday mornings.

After raising their sons, Ruth went to work at Kunkel's Pharmacy in Elkhorn. Don and Ruth moved to Belmont in 1990.

Ruth found peace when she was tending to her garden, working endless hours in her flower beds and dancing with friends on the weekends. Ruth was well known by her family and friends for her cookies, homemade dill pickles and tomato soup. Ruth cherished her time with her family. Ruth enjoyed taking the grandkids on nature hikes in the woods, bon fires on Memorial Day in the pasture roasting hot dogs and picnic lunches, attending her grandkids sporting events, playing catch in the yard, and making sure we got together to celebrate each of the family members birthdays.

Her family will remember Ruth for her gift of painting – homemade wooden ornaments at Christmas that Don would cut out and she would meticulously paint each one for her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She also painted the wood carvings that Don created for family and friends. Later in life, Don and Ruth enjoyed spending their winters in Apache Junction, AZ until Ruth suffered a severe stroke two years ago.

Ruth was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont. She enjoyed helping whenever she was able bringing food or helping serve funeral lunches, providing extra prayers when the church had a prayer chain, and serving her God daily.

Ruth is survived by her husband Donald; her sons, Don, Dale (Mary), and Kevin (Joan); grandchildren, Russ (Bethany) Bahr, Chad (Laura) Bahr, Tricia (Jason) Cartwright, April (Mat) Wittenwyler; Reba (Jamie) Tranel, Jon Bahr, Dan Bahr, Mark (Kristin) Gehringer, and Melissa (Kris) Knous; great-grandchildren, Shaun, Jaxson, Eden, Hailey, Jacob, Ellie, Fischer, Reegan, Kaden Bahr, Joshua, Mathew, Nehemiah, Abigail, Josiah Cartwright, Emily, Joey, Carson Wittenwyler, Eli Tranel and Baby Tranel (due in July), Anthony, Audrey Gehringer, Keaton, Brady, Nelia Knous; sisters, Vera Binz and Carol Holtz; brother, Wendell (Marge) Schiesher; brothers-in-law, David (Carol) Bahr, LeRoy (Sandy) Bahr, Rudy (Judy) Bahr, Larry (Judy) Bahr, Jerry Myhre; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; in laws, Rudolf and Frieda Bahr; sisters, Cornelia Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Loretta Schmitt, Theresa Schiesher, Lorena Letheby, and Rita Seyller; sister-in-law, Ruthann Myhre; brothers-in-laws, Richard Bahr, Don Holtz, Leonard Miller, Melvin Binz, Wally Miller, Henry Schmitt, Harold Letheby, and Ambrose Seyller. A special Thank You to Peggy Steger (Sentinel Home Care) and her wonderful group of ladies that provided 24 hour care so Ruth could be at home following her stroke. Also thank you to St. Croix Hospice for the care you provided during Ruth's final months.

