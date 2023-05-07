Ruth J. Hilgers

DEERFIELD- Ruth J. Hilgers, age 96, of Deerfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Stoughton Hospital. Ruth, daughter of Colonel and Martha (McChesney) Hillestad was born on May 25, 1926, in the Town of Vienna, Wis.

Ruth graduated from Lodi High School in 1944. She moved to Madison where she completed Radiology training at St. Mary’s Hospital.  She worked as a radiology technician at St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1980.