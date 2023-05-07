DEERFIELD- Ruth J. Hilgers, age 96, of Deerfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Stoughton Hospital. Ruth, daughter of Colonel and Martha (McChesney) Hillestad was born on May 25, 1926, in the Town of Vienna, Wis.
Ruth graduated from Lodi High School in 1944. She moved to Madison where she completed Radiology training at St. Mary’s Hospital. She worked as a radiology technician at St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1980.
Ruth was united in marriage to Arthur Hilgers on Jan. 21, 1947, in Dane, Wis. She and Arthur were very involved in the Zor Shrine in Madison. Ruth was also a member of the Daughters of the Nile and Messiah Lutheran Church. After their retirement, Ruth and Arthur moved to Bradenton, Fla., where they lived for 39 years.
While in Florida, Ruth was very active in the Our Daily Bread local food pantry. She was a very selfless person and always put others before herself. She loved to make handmade cards and send them to her many relatives and friends. Ruth also spent years raising and nurturing butterflies and was a huge fan of the Badgers.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Michael) Nelson; grandson, Eric (Jennifer) Nelson; granddaughters, Nichole Nelson and Stephanie Nelson; great-grandchildren, William Nelson, Austin Samuelson, Carter Nelson and Everett Nelson; sister, Marjorie (Dean) Blumer-Darling; brother, Robert Hillestad; and sister-in-law, Ann Hillestad. She was preceded in death by her parents, Colonel and Martha; husband, Arthur; brother, James Hillestad; and niece, Karen Hillestad.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Milestone Senior Living for all of their special care. Also, to Stoughton Hospital and ProMedica for the level of compassion and care they provided.
Memorials may be gifted in Ruth’s name to Messiah Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
