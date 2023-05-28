Ruth Elsie Pertzborn

COTTAGE GROVE - Ruth Elsie Pertzborn, age 90, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born in Klevenville, Wis., on Feb. 6, 1933, the daughter of Verner and Eleanore (Marking) Birrenkott. Ruth married David Pertzborn on May 20, 1958, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cottage Grove, Wis.

Ruth grew up on the family farm with her brothers Robert G. and Reuben A. Birrenkott. Many hours were spent working hard as well as enjoying their horses and extended family visiting the farm. Over the years, Ruth and her brothers shared many stories of their labors and the joyous times they spent together. Ruth’s children enjoyed hearing many stories about her childhood memories.