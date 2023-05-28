COTTAGE GROVE - Ruth Elsie Pertzborn, age 90, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born in Klevenville, Wis., on Feb. 6, 1933, the daughter of Verner and Eleanore (Marking) Birrenkott. Ruth married David Pertzborn on May 20, 1958, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cottage Grove, Wis.
Ruth grew up on the family farm with her brothers Robert G. and Reuben A. Birrenkott. Many hours were spent working hard as well as enjoying their horses and extended family visiting the farm. Over the years, Ruth and her brothers shared many stories of their labors and the joyous times they spent together. Ruth’s children enjoyed hearing many stories about her childhood memories.
Ruth was a daycare provider when her children were young. As her children grew up, she worked at Treasure Island Department Store and WPS Insurance.
She owned Country View Ceramics. Ruth took great pride and joy in teaching others her craft and often gifting her works to those she loved.
Ruth loved to garden and canned a variety of fruits and vegetables. She took great joy in her extensive flower beds and loved sharing plantings with family, friends and neighbors.
Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Elaine Schenk, Janice (Craig) Faga and Sharon (John) Pertzborn-Jensen; grandchildren, Jason (Rachel) Faga, Matthew (Alyssa) Kjin, Ryan (Chloe) Faga, Jennifer (Trevor) Tanck, Meagan (Adam Tiran) Faga, Mitchell (Sarah Knapp) Pertzborn and David Pertzborn-Jensen; great-grandchildren, Easton Kjin, Micah Tanck, Alison Faga, Chelsey Tanck, Brynlee Kjin and Calvin Faga; brother, Robert G. (Rochelle) Birrenkott; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; her brother, Reuben A. Birrenkott; and a son-in-law, Robert Schenk.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
The family would like to thank the compassionate staff at UW Hospital, Agrace HospiceCare, and Gunderson Funeral Home for their gentle care during Ruth’s final days.
Ruth lived her life to the fullest, and we were blessed to have had her in ours!