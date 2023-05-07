Ruth Elaine Rawson, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Unity Point Health, Finley, Dubuque. Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Ruth was born on January 10, 1936 in Platteville, daughter of Frank B. and Selma D. (Riechers) Kilpatrick. She graduated from Belmont High School, class of 1953. On September 18, 1954 she was united in marriage to LaVerne W. “Bud” Rawson at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Ruth worked for Dick’s Supermarket, Platteville, for 33 years, retiring in 2000.
Ruth was a bit particular, a bit fiesty, but mostly extremely loving. She was a loving and devoted wife to LaVerne for 68 years. She was a wonderful and cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ruth’s grandson, Ryan, was a very special part of her life. Family, both immediate and distant, was very important to Ruth. Spending time with family for holidays was a very important part of Ruth’s life. Many cherished family memories are centered around Christmas, which Ruth and LaVerne would always host. Her recipes and cookbooks were legendary amongst the family. She took great joy in cooking for family gatherings small and large. Ruth and LaVerne always took great pride in caring for their lawn, with Ruth’s flower and vegetable gardens being the highlight.
Ruth is survived by her husband, LaVerne “Bud” Rawson, daughter, Ellen (Dave Flynn) Clark; grandson, Ryan (Chanel) Clark; great-grandson, Thane Clark; special niece, Judy (Larry) Amenda along with many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter in 1956, her parents, sisters, Grace Waggett, Carol Huggins, Mary Selbach, and Lois Schulte, brother, Russell Kilpatrick, brothers-in-law, George Waggett, Herbert Selbach, Marvin Schulte, Orville Huggins and Ronald Rawson.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.