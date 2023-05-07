Ruth Elaine Rawson

Ruth Elaine Rawson, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Unity Point Health, Finley, Dubuque. Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Ruth was born on January 10, 1936 in Platteville, daughter of Frank B. and Selma D. (Riechers) Kilpatrick. She graduated from Belmont High School, class of 1953. On September 18, 1954 she was united in marriage to LaVerne W. “Bud” Rawson at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Ruth worked for Dick’s Supermarket, Platteville, for 33 years, retiring in 2000.