Ruth E. Evans

MADISON, WIS. - Ruth Elizabeth Evans, age 86 of Madison, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Oakwood Village West. She was born on July 20, 1936, with her twin sister, Rae, in Mendota, Ill., to Roland and Dorothy M. Turnbull.

She grew up in Alton, Ill., where her father was the pastor of the local American Baptist congregation and her mother was the organist. She went to Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas where she met her husband, Dennis Evans. They married in 1958 and moved to Madison in 1967 when Dennis became a professor of chemistry at UW-Madison. They had three children, Susan (1963-2005), John (1965 - ) and Andrew (1967- ). Ruth was a stay-at-home mom when the children were young, slowly taking on more hours in administrative roles such as church secretary, eventually working full time as an administrator at the university. She and Dennis divorced in 1986 and she retired in 2002.