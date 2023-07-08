Ruth E. Evans

MADISON, WIS. - Ruth Elizabeth Evans, age 86 of Madison, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Oakwood Village West. She was born on July 20, 1936, with her twin sister, Rae, in Mendota, Ill., to Roland and Dorothy M. Turnbull.
She grew up in Alton, Ill., where her father was the pastor of the local American Baptist congregation and her mother was the organist. She went to Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas where she met her husband, Dennis Evans. They married in 1958 and moved to Madison in 1967 when Dennis became a professor of chemistry at UW-Madison. They had three children, Susan (1963-2005), John (1965 - ) and Andrew (1967- ). Ruth was a stay-at-home mom when the children were young, slowly taking on more hours in administrative roles such as church secretary, eventually working full time as an administrator at the university. She and Dennis divorced in 1986 and she retired in 2002.
Ruth’s principal interests were family, friends, and her church. She also enjoyed playing the piano, reading, crafting, creative writing, and travel, especially on river boats in Europe. Her many friendships were deeply important to her, as well as the activities of her three children and six grandchildren of whom she was very proud. She was deeply devoted to her friends and was integral to the communities she was a part of.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Rae Farley; her brother, Tom Turnbull; and daughter, Susan, who died in 2005. Ruth is survived by Susan’s daughters, Alexandra Dissanayake and Zoe Dissanayake; her son, John (Ronnee Schreiber) Evans of San Diego, California, and grandchildren, Danielle Evans-Schreiber and Karina Evans-Schreiber; her son, Andrew (Dawn) Evans of Negaunee, Mich., and grandchildren, Heather Evans and Jared Evans; as does Heather and Jared’s mother, Kristi Evans of Marquette, Mich.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 3 p.m., at the Chapel at Oakwood Villages West on Mineral Point Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oakwood Foundation. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ruth’s friends who supported her, particularly in her later years, as well as the dedicated staff of Senior Helpers, and Oakwood memory care, skilled nursing and hospice services.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
