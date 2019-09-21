Ruth E. Elmer

OREGON–Ruth Elaine Elmer, age 85, died on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on May 9, 1934 in Exeter Township, Wis. to Edward and Hazel (Keehn) Krueger.

Ruth attended school in Albany until she married Clifford F. Elmer on Sept. 1, 1951, at The Baptist Church of Albany. Ruth and Clifford started farming in Brooklyn until they sold their land for a 267-acre farm, east of Oregon. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, feeding her birds, watching the Brewers and visiting casinos.

Ruth is survived by her four children, Daniel (Barb) Elmer of Oregon, Kathy Desotell of Brooklyn, Susan Blake of Verona and Gary (Sally) Elmer of Oregon; five grandchildren, Melissa (Jeff) Shockley, Thomas Elmer, Sara (Chase) Farrell, Kari (Cody) Pechan, and Bryan Blake; two great-grandchildren, Jayson Shockley and Kayla Farrell; sister, Pauline Blum of Monroe; and brother, Larry Krueger of Verona.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Leona Truax and Charlene Fiedler; brothers, Richard Krueger and Bill Krueger; and sons-in-law, Bret Blake and Larry Desotell.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday. A funeral service will be held at PEOPLES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 N. Alpine Pkwy, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Brooklyn, with a luncheon at church to follow the burial.

The family would like to give thanks to the staff of St. Mary's Hospital in Madison and St. Mary's Care Center in Fitchburg for their care and services. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515