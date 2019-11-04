Ruth C. Turnbull, 94, of Whitewater, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Fairhaven Senior Services where she received loving and compassionate care for the past 14 years.

Ruth was born on April 18, 1925 in Corfu, NY, daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Burgess) Fincher. She graduated from Corfu High School and attended 1 year of Nursing School at Buffalo General.

Ruth's life revolved around family, community and Fairhaven.

Ruth will be greatly missed by her children, Sandra (Christopher) Rogers of Fort Atkinson, WI and Paula Pendergast of Rochester, MN; stepchildren, Sharon (Gary) May and Thomas (Michelle) Turnbull both of Batavia, NY; grandchildren, Laura and Liz Gramley both of Madison, Jennifer (Steve) Mahoney of Fort Atkinson, Ryan (Jennifer) Pendergast of Rochester, MN, Sarah Pendergast of Austin, TX, Jessica (Scott) Colby of Cazenovia, NY, Darrick May of Colorado, Bryan (Jillian) May of Rhode Island and J.T. Turnbull of Batavia, NY; great grandchildren, Ethan, Jayson and Lindsey Pendergast, Phineas and Landis Colby, Astrid Reynolds and Audrey and Evelyn May. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was also preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Norton and Roy Turnbull and her siblings, Lewis, Thelma and Dean.

Following her wishes, her body was donated to UW-Madison Medical School.

A service will be held at a later date in East Pembroke, NY, and she will be buried next to her first husband, Bob at Hillside Cemetery.

For those wishing to make a memorial gift, please consider the Fairhaven Employee Fund, 435 W. Starin Rd., Whitewater, WI 53190 (money is dispersed among the employees who make Fairhaven such a wonderful place to live) or Rainbow Hospice, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson, WI is assisting the family.

