Ruth Anne Skalitzky, age 79, of Lodi, passed away with her daughter by her side on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at At Home Again-Rio. She was born on May 8, 1944, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Melvin and Mary (Mooney) Klubertanz.
Ruth Anne was a 1962 graduate of Sun Prairie High School. On May 2, 1964, she married Jerry Skalitzky. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2023. Ruth Anne was employed with American Family Insurance as an underwriter until retiring in 2010.
She had a variety of interests including sewing/quilting, shopping, being outdoors, and caring for her raised flower beds. Ruth Anne also enjoyed watching sports, especially Packer and Badger football, and March Madness basketball.
She is survived by her children, Faye Riedner; Trevor (Danielle) Skalitzky; six grandchildren, Brandon and Kyle Riedner, Trent, Bryce, Wyatt, and Maia Skalitzky; three great-grandchildren, Easton, Jase, and Adison Riedner; two sisters, Kathie (Harry) Mills, and Margie ("Woody") Woodbury; her brother, Lloyd Klubertanz; two sisters-in-law, Louise Klubertanz, and Judy Klubertanz; her “honorary son”, Ed (Cathy) Pelletier; and other relatives and many friends. In addition to her husband Jerry, she was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Bob (Louise) Klubertanz, and Jim (Judy) Klubertanz.
Memorial Mass will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH LODI, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and also at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.
The family would like to extend special thanks to At Home Again-Rio staff, especially Anne Hardy and Jodi Johnson at Generations Hospice for their loving care, these people are “true angels”