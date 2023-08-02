Ruth Anne Skalitzky

Ruth Anne Skalitzky, age 79, of Lodi, passed away with her daughter by her side on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at At Home Again-Rio. She was born on May 8, 1944, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Melvin and Mary (Mooney) Klubertanz.

Ruth Anne was a 1962 graduate of Sun Prairie High School. On May 2, 1964, she married Jerry Skalitzky. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2023. Ruth Anne was employed with American Family Insurance as an underwriter until retiring in 2010.