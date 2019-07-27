Ruth Anne Clark, age 81, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Ruth Anne graduated from Lodi High School, after ten years as a home maker, she earned her Nursing degree and was employed with Good Samaritan Nursing Home until her retirement in 2002. She was a member of the Lodi United Methodist Church, Awana Club, Lodi Woman's Club – ONO, Lodi Historical Society and the Red Hat Society.

Ruth Anne had a variety of interests including scrapbooking, cooking and local history, but most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. Survivors include her children, Laurel (Randy) Rauch, Dana (Gary) Richardson and Robert (Sarah) Clark; seven grandchildren, Derek (Kaitlyn) Richardson, Lyndsey Richardson, Kelsey Rauch, Dylann Rauch, Spencer Clark, Mariah Clark and Amelia Clark; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Giovanni Ottaviano.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Steele. A Funeral Service will be held at LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi, at 11:00 am on Monday July 29, 2019, with Rev. Peace Kim presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lodi Woman's Club Public Library.