Ruth Ann Stoddard, age 83 of Spring Green, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 13, 2019, at Greenway Manor in Spring Green.

She was born on September 29, 1935, in Spring Green, the daughter of Arthur Sr. and Valeria Baryenbruch. Ruth was the sixth of nine children and a lifelong resident of Spring Green.

Ruth graduated from Spring Green High School in 1953. She was a drum majorette and played the clarinet. Following high school, Ruth moved to Madison and worked for American Family Insurance. She married Roland Stoddard in 1956 and they returned to Spring Green, where she raised her family of seven children. During this time, Ruth also worked at the Dutch Kitchen, Hometown Supermarket and Round Barn. Ruth worked at Hometown for 32 years, retiring in 2009, where she developed friendships with so many in the community.

Ruth also had a strong faith and was a lifelong member of St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green. Her generous spirit and willingness to help anyone in need has been an inspiration.

Ruth is survived by her seven children, Phil, Brian (Kris), Sally Dischler (partner Paul), Mike (Linda), Sandra (Dean) DuCharme, Jan (Jennifer), Susan (Tom) Bindl. Ruth was blessed with 21 grandchildren, Cole, Nick, Adam, Kara (Jordan), Luke, Austin, Carson, Hector, Marco, Molly, Holly, Bobbi, Kurtis (Amy), Cheri Lee (Shane), Matthew, Patrick, Joseph, Mark, Jacob, Isaac, Macy, and three great-grandchildren, Keller, Norah, and Ryan. Ruth is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Rita Scallon, Art (Shirley) Baryenbruch, Rosie Porter, Jerry (Mary Lou) Baryenbruch, Michael (Rhonda) Baryenbruch, sister-in-law Pauline Baryenbruch, brother-in-law Bill Walsh and many loving nieces and nephews.

