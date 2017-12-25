Ruth Ann Krahenbuhl, age 84 of Monroe, died Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.

Ruth was born on December 2, 1933 in Monroe, the daughter of Gilbert and Helen (Babler) Dettwiler. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1951 and the Madison School of Cosmetology. Ruth and Walter Krahenbuhl were married on February 6, 1954 at St. John’s United Church of Christ. She worked for a short time as a beautician before dedicating her life to raising her children. She was a member of the Monroe Bible Church and enjoyed china painting, wood carving, quilting, sewing, and attending bible studies. She loved taking care of her flower garden and swimming at the YMCA.

She is survived by her six children, Randy (Michelle) Krahenbuhl of Green Bay, Daniel (Jennifer) Krahenbuhl of Monroe, Diane (Craig) Buchanan of Monroe, Dorene (Michael) Wells of Oconomowoc, Heidi (Paul) DuCharme of Verona, and Daphne (Lance) Sathoff of Monroe; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Jeanette (Norman) Arn of Brodhead and Lois (Phil) Blum of Oregon. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter, on December 4, 2017; and a daughter, Joane in 1960.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at 12:00 p.m., at the Monroe Bible Church with Pastor Troy Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A memorial fund will be established in Ruth’s name.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Ruth will always be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.