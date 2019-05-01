Ruth A (Oetzman) Mahler

Madison – Ruth (Oetzman) Mahler, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on November 23, 1938 in Westfield Township, Sauk County, the daughter of John and Nellie Oetzman. She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1956 and married Richard Mahler in 1958.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, she was a huge Packer, Brewer and Badger fan and she enjoyed a good brandy old fashioned. Ruth adored the colors purple and lavender and was often dressed head to toe in these colors. She was a Red Hat Lady and she cherished the friendship and support she received from the ladies in the two groups that she belonged to. In her 70’s Ruth bought a gloriously purple Chevy SSR and she had a wonderful time putting the top down and cruising around, even driving it in a parade.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Barb (Mike) Tanner; son, David; granddaughters, Danielle Tanner and Nicole (Jason) Krueger; and great grandchildren, Eli, Tessa and Emmett Krueger. Also surviving are two brothers, Fred and Paul.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Craig; brother, Dean; and granddaughter, Adrienne Tanner.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9:30am until 11:30am at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. There will be a private burial of Ruth’s urn at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth respectfully suggests contributions to be made to the American Cancer Society or Agrace Hospice. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.