Russell Krakow

FALL RIVER—Russell Krakow age 89 passed away peacefully from a short bout of lung cancer, while surrounded by his loving family at his home on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

 He was born on November 20, 1933 in Fall River to Arthur and Lydia (Klawes) Krakow. Russell was married to his high school sweetheart, Beatrice Homan on December 5, 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Russell worked various jobs and many years with the Fall River Foundry. He retired from Trachte Building Systems in Sun Prairie. Russell served on the Fall River Village Board and was the building inspector for Fall River. He also served for many years as a Fall River firefighter.