FALL RIVER—Russell Krakow age 89 passed away peacefully from a short bout of lung cancer, while surrounded by his loving family at his home on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
He was born on November 20, 1933 in Fall River to Arthur and Lydia (Klawes) Krakow. Russell was married to his high school sweetheart, Beatrice Homan on December 5, 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Russell worked various jobs and many years with the Fall River Foundry. He retired from Trachte Building Systems in Sun Prairie. Russell served on the Fall River Village Board and was the building inspector for Fall River. He also served for many years as a Fall River firefighter.
Survivors include his wife Beatrice of Fall River; two daughters Sandra Krakow and Cynthia (Mike) Brzezinski; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister-in-law Margaret Marshall and a brother-in-law Albert (Pat) Homan; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers Arland, Arden, LaVern and Marvin; one sister Naomi Peterson; three brothers-in-law Robert Marshall, Alvin Homan and Leroy Peterson; four sisters-in-law Marge, Elsie, Audrey and Mary.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at ST. STEPHEN’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Fall River. Rev. Tim Gumm will officiate. Interment with full military honors will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River followed by coffee and bars in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen’s Church or the charity of one’s choice. He will be greatly and forever missed by his family and friends.