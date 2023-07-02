Russell James LaMarche

Russell James LaMarche, age 76, left us for eternal peace on June 24, 2023. He passed away from respiratory failure due to a staph infection and sepsis at the VA hospital in Madison, WI.  He was born December 4, 1946, in Mauston, Wi to Robert and Kathleen (Posie) LaMarche.

Russ is survived by his wife Bonnie (Howland) of 57 yrs., his daughter Cynthia LaMarche, his son James LaMarche (Teresa Jackson and her children, Victoria Hipolito and Autumn Ewers), and his grandchildren (Cynthia), Shane Toycen (Jennifer) Jacob Dushack (Rachel), great grandchildren (Shane), Caden, Ethan, and Cayleigh.  He is also survived by his brothers, David (Sally) LaMarche and Michael (Linda) LaMarche, sisters Laura LaMarche, Therese (Norbert) Schultz, Aunts Annette Kritsellis and Marilyn Kruse, cousins, many nieces and nephews.