Russell E. Fenske

Russell Edwin Fenske, age 88, passed away peacefully at Agrace, a hospice and supportive care facility in Fitchburg, WI, on Friday, December 16, 2022 with his family by his side. Russ passed on during a beautiful snowstorm which is close to the purest scene we can see on earth. All the white snow washes away all the dirt and grime from life and makes all things new.

He was born November 24, 1934 the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Wegner) Fenske. He grew up west of Leland Wisconsin where he attended a one room school house near his home. He graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1952. He married the love of his life, Norma Jean Fuchs on October 24, 1959. He farmed in the Leland area until 1966. Together they had two children, Charles Robert Fenske and Dena Jo (Fenske) Ballweg. They purchased their own farm in 1962. In 1966 he began working at Badger Army Ammunition Plant where he worked as a truck driver and locomotive operator for 33 years. When he retired from Badger he worked seasonally for Frontier FS as a truck driver.