Russell E. Fenske

Russell Edwin Fenske, age 88, passed away peacefully at Agrace, a hospice and supportive care facility in Fitchburg, WI, on Friday, December 16, 2022 with his family by his side. Russ passed on during a beautiful snowstorm which is close to the purest scene we can see on earth. All the white snow washes away all the dirt and grime from life and makes all things new.
He was born November 24, 1934 the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Wegner) Fenske. He grew up west of Leland Wisconsin where he attended a one room school house near his home. He graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1952. He married the love of his life, Norma Jean Fuchs on October 24, 1959. He farmed in the Leland area until 1966. Together they had two children, Charles Robert Fenske and Dena Jo (Fenske) Ballweg. They purchased their own farm in 1962. In 1966 he began working at Badger Army Ammunition Plant where he worked as a truck driver and locomotive operator for 33 years. When he retired from Badger he worked seasonally for Frontier FS as a truck driver.
Family was everything to him. He attended as many activities as he could of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was very proud of them all. He enjoyed singing for church services, funerals and weddings and with the group Hilltop Gospel Singers. We feel the birthday party in heaven this Christmas is going to be great with his beautiful voice added to the choir.
He also enjoyed bow hunting at Badger and gun hunting in Leland along with wood working projects. He enjoyed watching the birds and other wildlife. He and Norma moved to Prairie du Sac in 201. He was happy to be closer to his favorite place to eat, Culvers! He was an avid listener and enjoyed visiting with others.
Russell is survived by his loving wife, Norma, his children, Charles (Victoria) Fenske and Dena (Ricky) Ballweg, six grandchildren, Veronica (Nicholas) Buzzell, Benjamin (Paige) and Matthew Fenske, Justin (Ashli), and Allan Ballweg, Jaimie (Tom) Schmidt and nine great grandchildren, Emmitt, Andrew, David, Ruth, and Lucas Fenske, Peyton and Gwenyth Ballweg, Theo and Levi Schmidt.
He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Albert and LaVerne Fuchs, many nieces and nephews, and close friends Kim and Terry Adler, Sally (Mark) Ladsten, Sarah and Lane Albers all of whom he considered his second family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Ramona Lipke, sisters-in-law Lillian Mueller, Priscilla Fuchs, and Lynda Fuchs, brothers-in-law, Raymond Mueller and Robert Lipke, and friend, Brent Albers.
In lieu of flowers or plants, donations may be made to the Good Neighbor Clinic of Sauk Prairie or Agrace.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Pines Assisted Living, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, Heartland Country Village, Pastor Leif Kratzke-Nelson, Hooverson Funeral Home and everyone at Agrace for all their support and care.
A private burial will take place at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leland, Wisconsin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Honey Creek Rod and Gun Club in Leland on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 11:30 am until 3:00.
Peace and blessings to all of you and thank you again for your support. We appreciate your encouragement and love.
