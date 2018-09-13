MADISON-Russell “Bucky” Johnson passed away on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.

He was born at Madison General Hospital in 1947, the son of Russell N. and Mildred “Mim” (Olson) Johnson. Russ lived in his family home until about age 20. He and his mom had a special bond, it was a sad time for Russ when she passed away.

Russ liked teapots and had an impressive collection of them while living at his childhood home. He always enjoyed going out to eat, exploring at the zoo, going to bookstores, listening to music and horseback riding. He loved coffee, especially sweet coffee! If given a choice, he would take a coke or coffee over food anytime. Russ also loved anything with a motor. He has taken a limo, helicopter, police car, firetruck and motorcycle rides, just to name a few. He loved going for rides. Russ didn’t care much for cold weather, he often mentioned how much he was looking forward to summer. He enjoyed sitting in the sunshine and “watch rides” go by, feeling the rumble of the motor, he would chant and declare with excitement “what a good ride that might be.” He loved going on outings, but was more interested in how he was getting there.

Russell is survived by his roommates/friends, Tom and Alex; his friends, Kevin Schwartz, Jacob Salwolke, Wendy Nelson, Mary Theobald, and Chad Cartwright; and siblings, Rosemary Gerke, Jeffery Johnson and Michael Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Russell was a very sweet, fun loving man. He was very smart and witty and will be missed by his many friends.

A service will be held at BLOOMING GROVE CEMETERY, located on Pflaum Rd. in Monona, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



