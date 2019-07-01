MADISON - Russell A. Graff, age 64, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Meriter Hospital.

He was born on March 23, 1955, in Manitowoc, the son of Daniel and Marion (Kaplin) Graff. Russell married Dale McAllister on Sept. 6, 1997, at Temple Beth El in Madison.



Russell enjoyed working as a correctional officer for the State of Wisconsin for 20 years before having to retire due to health. He had a big heart and warm personality that drew everyone in. Russell was a favorite uncle to all of his nieces and nephews, and later his great-nieces and nephews. He had a way of remembering their favorite treats and loved Christmas. Russell made sure each child got their own special box of their favorites.



Russell loved people and enjoyed any opportunity to socialize at work or personally. He enjoyed his animals, especially his cats, who kept his spirits up at home. Russell and Dale enjoying playing cards, especially cribbage.



Russell is survived by his wife, Dale; two sisters, Leah (David) Graff and Annie (Richard) Banks; brother-in-law, Robert (Linda) McAllister; two nieces, Barbara Meister and Pamela McAllister; two nephews, Daniel Banks and Adam Banks; great-niece, Isabella Balaine; and three great-nephews, Jaxon Winneshiek, Brayden Meister and Auston Cano. He was preceded in death by his parents; and uncle, Herbert Graff.



A graveside service will be held at PRAIRIE MOUND CEMETERY, Oregon, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday July 19, 2019. A luncheon will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org/donate.

