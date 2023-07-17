FALL RIVER—Russel Leik, age 86, died on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI. Russ was born on July 10, 1937 to Jerry and Hilda (Pung) Leik in Portland, MI.
Russ’s life and career revolved around helping others in countless ways, seen and unseen. As a social worker he worked tirelessly with those in the correctional system throughout the state of Wisconsin. His care and concern for others led him to volunteer over the years at numerous organizations, notably at St Vincent De Paul Society, Hospice care, Wisconsin Institute for Learning Disabilities/Dyslexia, and his local catholic church.
Russ loved people and constantly sought to connect with everyone he met with a warm smile, a kind or funny greeting or simple act of kindness. He was devoted to his wife Roxann for 53 years of married life and unwaveringly stood by her side thru her long struggle with dementia. He was devoted and constantly concerned about his family, working tirelessly to provide for any need he could. Above all he was devoted to God and living out His will for his life.
Russ is survived by his children Elizabeth (William) Freund of Wausau, Cheryl Leik of Mt. Horeb, Wayne Leik of Madison; grandchild Nicholas (Megan) Freund; great grandchild Henry Freund; brothers Daniel (Sally) Leik of Portland, MI, Bro. James Leik of South Bend, IL; sister-in-law Imogene Leik of Harbor Springs, MI; many nieces/nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Russ is preceded by his parents; wife Roxanne in 2019; brother David; sister Jeanette Leik; nephews, Danny David Leik; Dennis Leik, niece, Amy Leik.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Friday, July 21, 2023 at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Grant Thies will officiate. Inurnment will be in Oak Wood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.