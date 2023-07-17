Russel Leik

FALL RIVER—Russel Leik, age 86, died on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI. Russ was born on July 10, 1937 to Jerry and Hilda (Pung) Leik in Portland, MI. 

Russ’s life and career revolved around helping others in countless ways, seen and unseen.  As a social worker he worked tirelessly with those in the correctional system throughout the state of Wisconsin.  His care and concern for others led him to volunteer over the years at numerous organizations, notably at St Vincent De Paul Society, Hospice care, Wisconsin Institute for Learning Disabilities/Dyslexia, and his local catholic church.

