Rueford LaVon Bork

Rueford L. Bork, age 95, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on November 6, 2019 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00. Burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post # 187 of Wisconsin Dells.

Rue was born on July 17, 1924, in Springville Township, the son of Herbert and Lottie Bork. As a teenager, he moved to the Dells and worked for room and board in order to attend classes at Wisconsin Dells High School.

Sergeant Rue Bork served in the Army-Air Corp from 1943-1946 as a Radar Operator on B24 Bombers in the Western Pacific during World War II. Rue proudly served his country and was honored to participate in the Badger Honor Flight in 2013. He was a long-time member of the Wisconsin Dells American Legion #187.

Rue was united in marriage with Nona Auerbach Bork on September 8, 1946. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary prior to Nona's death in 1999. Together, they enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, cribbage and RV trips with their family and friends. Ginny and Patti often accompanied them on their trips. After Nona's passing, Rue frequently visited his daughter Jamie's family in Maryland, where, in his 80's, he learned to camp in a tent at their annual homebrew club MASHout.

1950, after countless long Greyhound Bus commutes to Madison, Rue graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Pharmacy Degree. He was a partner in the Bork and O'Neil (later Kane) Drugstore in Wisconsin Dells until his retirement. The drugstore, with its iconic soda fountain, was a local gathering place. Many Dells residents have fond memories of working there – or smiling at Rue's welcome whistling. He was a prominent member of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association. In 1990, he was honored with the National Bowl of Hygeia for Excellence in Pharmacy and Community Service. Post-retirement, Rue worked several hours a week at Zinke's market, where he enjoyed fraternizing with the locals. He also was well-known for his long daily walks around the Dells. Community Service and giving back to his community were always important to Rue. He was a proud 60-year member of the Dells Kiwanis Club, where he founded the Wisconsin Dells Cystic Fibrosis Walk in honor of his son, David Bork. He was a long-time member of the Wisconsin Dells School Board. Rue was a well-loved member of the Dells Community that acknowledged his contributions by naming him as a Grand Marshal of the Dells Wo-Zha-Wa fall festival parade 2002.

Rue was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells. Love of God and his family were of highest priority for him.

Survivors include two daughters, Jamie (Paul) Langlie of Kensington, MD and Ginny (Patti Delmore) of Middleton, WI; three grandchildren, Stein (Andrea) Langlie, Nina (Andrew Woods) Langlie, and Kai Langlie; 3 great-grandchildren, Leif, Maeve, and Gavin Langlie; AFS daughters, Gulsun Toreci and Lotta Njord; Bork nieces and nephews; special friend and long-time companion, Geraldine Potter and her family; special members of the Delmore family. Rue was preceded in death by his wife, Nona A Bork; son, David Auerbach Bork; parents, Herbert and Lottie Bork; brother, Adolph Bork.

Special thanks to St Clare Meadows Staff for their wonderful care.