Ruby V. Bennett

MADISON-Ruby V. Hale Bennett, age 82, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

She was born on April 16, 1937 in Wonewoc, WI to Orlin and Lydia (Klopp) Osmundsen.



Ruby enjoyed games, especially Bingo or a good game of cards! She would never turn down a time to head to the casino. She excelled at needlepoint and coloring. With her first marriage to Ervin, she enjoyed polka dancing to his music when he played with his band.



Ruby is survived by her children Randy Hale, Steve Hale, Dave (Jean Reeve) Hale, Jeff (Jackie) Hale, Mike Hale, Mark Hale, and Debra Nelson; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband Ervin Hale, second husband James Bennett, children Infant Danny, Rick Hale, and parents Orlin and Lydia Osmundsen.



Visitation will be from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago Street, Madison, WI 53704 with a funeral service to begin at 12:00 PM (noon). Burial to follow at Blooming Grove Cemetery in the town of Blooming Grove (Madison).



