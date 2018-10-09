Ruby McFarlane, age 87, returned to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 6th; Her firm belief in God, unwavering devotion to her family and community are the life lessons all who knew her will remember.

Ruby was born on October 19th, 1930 in the Rock Springs area to the late Emma and Reinhold Muchow. She graduated from Reedsburg High and Sauk County Normal Schools and taught in 1 room school houses in Sauk County and later in the Sauk-Prairie Schools as a substitute teacher.

She was united in marriage on June 11th 1954 to Paul (Chuck) McFarlane of Sauk City.

Ruby always was busy with an event or project. She spent countless hours volunteering at the First United Church of Christ as a Sunday School Teacher, singing in the choir, Bible school teacher, member of the Marie Circle and served on the Consistory. She also volunteered with Lifeline, Meals on Wheels and Eastern Star where she held a state office. She enjoyed a good bridge or euchre game, was an excellent cook and baker, and a loyal fan of Wisconsin sports teams.

Ruby loved to plan a party and entertain; She hosted many events including an annual Christmas Eve gathering for the entire McFarlane clan.

Ruby and Chuck shared many wonderful times throughout their 54 years of marriage including amazing trips all over the world and simply riding around in their 1957 baby blue Thunderbird convertible. Throughout the years, Ruby was an amazing support to Chuck and the McFarlane business.

Ruby is survived by her daughter, Jean (Steve) Bachhuber, son, Tom (Margaret) McFarlane, a son-in-law, Jim Hanson, Grandson, John (Amy) Bachhuber, Granddaughters: Tara (Pete) Klun, Amanda (Matt) Moseman, Molly and Megan Hanson, Great Grandchildren: Jack and Charlie Bachhuber, Alex and Abby Klun, a brother-in-law, Paul Doering and a sister-in-law, Verda McFarlane, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck McFarlane, daughter, Joan Hanson, sisters and brother-in-laws: Sarah (Ed) Meyer, Ella (Milton) Repka, sister, Norma Doering, brother Arley (Delores) Muchow, brother-in-laws: Bob McFarlane and Jim (Lorna) (Cork)McFarlane.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday evening, October 11th from 5:00-7:00 at the First United Church of Christ, 504 Washington Avenue, Sauk City. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 12th at 11:00 also at the First United Church of Christ with the Rev. Bill Kapp officiating. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Sauk City Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club.

The family would like to thank Oak Park Place, Ruby’s home for the last 8 years, for the tender loving care she received. We would like to give special recognition to care-giver and med passer, Joel Hampton, for his extra kindness and compassion he extended to Ruby.

Memorials may be made to First United Church of Christ or the Joan Hanson Foundation.