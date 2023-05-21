WATERLOO - Royal E. “Al” Lunde, age 71, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born Dec. 11, 1951, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Royal J. and Marie Lunde.
In 1970, Al graduated from Stoughton High School, he then went on to graduate from UW-Madison, with a bachelor’s degree in Poultry Science. Al bred and raised nationally award-winning rabbits in a variety of breeds, but particularly Satins and Mini Satins, from the time he was a teenager. Some of his many accomplishments included developing two varieties of the Satin breed that were included in the American Rabbit Breeders Association’s (ARBA) Standard of Perfection. As a result, winning a very rare three consecutive Best of Breeds at the ARBA’s annual convention, including the first ever Satin to win a Best in Show. During that time, Al set new benchmarks for excellence in both conformation and fur for the breed. He was an excellent teacher and generous with both his stock and his time, getting many youth and adults successfully engaged in the hobby. His many lifelong friends and protégés around the country are a testament to his talent and patient mentorship.
Al is survived by his siblings, Mark (Diane) Lunde, Kate (Dennis) Lunde-Wade and Mari (Dave) Johnson; and nieces and nephews, Britt (Andy) Lunde, Lindsay Lunde, Matthew Lunde, Luke Shaffer and Jenny Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service will be held at Al’s request. His family wishes to thank the staff of St. Mary’s and the Health at Home hospice team who cared for Al.
Al gave in death as he gave in life with the selfless act of eye donation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.