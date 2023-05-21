Royal E. "Al" Lunde

WATERLOO - Royal E. “Al” Lunde, age 71, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born Dec. 11, 1951, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Royal J. and Marie Lunde.

In 1970, Al graduated from Stoughton High School, he then went on to graduate from UW-Madison, with a bachelor’s degree in Poultry Science.  Al bred and raised nationally award-winning rabbits in a variety of breeds, but particularly Satins and Mini Satins, from the time he was a teenager.  Some of his many accomplishments included developing two varieties of the Satin breed that were included in the American Rabbit Breeders Association’s (ARBA) Standard of Perfection. As a result, winning a very rare three consecutive Best of Breeds at the ARBA’s annual convention, including the first ever Satin to win a Best in Show.  During that time, Al set new benchmarks for excellence in both conformation and fur for the breed.  He was an excellent teacher and generous with both his stock and his time, getting many youth and adults successfully engaged in the hobby.  His many lifelong friends and protégés around the country are a testament to his talent and patient mentorship.