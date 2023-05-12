Roy William Rapp Obituaries Obituaries May 12, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roy William Rapp, age 67, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, with his family by his side.He was born on January 27, 1956, in Portage, WI, the son of the late William and Doris (Cowan) Rapp.Roy graduated from Lodi High School in 1974 and proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy.He married the love of his life, Sherri Carlton, on July 7, 1984, at the United Methodist Church in Lodi. She preceded him in death in 2022.Roy was employed with Midwest Carriers and traveled the country driving semi until retiring in 2022.He had a variety of interests including bass fishing, caring for his yard and hosting barbeques for family and friends.Survivors include his children Billy and Shannon; his sister, Cherie; two brothers, Bob and Paul; other relatives and many friends.A gathering celebrating Roy's life will be at his home, W11657 County Rd. V, Lodi, WI. from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023, with military rites beginning at 1:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Roy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.comGunderson LodiFuneral & Cremation Care157 S. Main St.(608) 592-3201COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Roy William Rapp Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'I shot him in the heart': Alleged shooter in Badger Tavern homicide held on $1M bond 'It's never too late': 54-year-old former musician graduates from UW School of Medicine and Public Health 44-year-old man injured in Middleton stabbing; suspect arrested Favre ends lawsuit after sportscaster McAfee apologizes over 'stealing from poor' remark More chances to see Northern Lights in Wisconsin this week Latest News 44-year-old man injured in Middleton stabbing; suspect arrested Moving company brings truckload of supplies to DAIS for mothers in need Madison Night Market returns for 2023 Bill to repeal personal property tax moves forward in state Capitol Former school in Reedsburg will soon be turned into apartments More News