Roy J. Schoepp

Roy Joseph Schoepp, age 86, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on July 15, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born at home Feb. 25, 1933 to the late Harold and Theresa (Kippley) Schoepp. He attended St. Norbert's Catholic School in Roxbury and graduated from the Sauk City High School. Roy was united in marriage to Agnes "Aggie" Ann Rauls on Apr. 18, 1961 at St. Olaf's in Deforest. Roy and Aggie farmed on the Schoepp family farm in Roxbury. Roy had a talent for carpentry and was often helping friends and family with construction projects. He and Aggie loved to Polka anywhere and anytime and would often travel to New Glarus on Friday nights to Polka with friends. Aside from Polka, Roy enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino. Family was most important to Roy; he looked forward to deer hunting, family events, and supporting his grandkids in their school and sporting events. Roy was a lifetime member of the St. Norbert's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Blackhawk Council.

He is survived by his wife, Aggie; children, Steve, Mike (Sharon), Luanne (Robb) Vogel, Barb (Randy) Kuhnau, LaVern (Katie); 14 grandchildren, Nicole (fiancé Buck), Andrew, Molly, Duncan, Rachel (friend Ryan), Ryan (Grace), Heather, Heidi, Lauren, Logan, Matthew, Jacob, Hadley, Eliott; a sister, Mary Miller. Roy is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother in-law, Bill Miller and nephew, Bill Miller Jr.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on July 19, 2019 at St. Norbert's Catholic Church, Roxbury. A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on July 18, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City where a rosary will be prayed at 2:30 pm. Visitation will continue the morning of mass at the funeral home from 8:30 am until 9:45 am. Interment will be held in the St. Norbert's Cemetery.

Roy's family would like to thank their friends and family for their thoughts and prayers and the health care professionals at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for Roy's loving care.