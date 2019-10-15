OREGON-Rosemary Phillips, 103, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Oregon Manor.

She was born Nov. 24, 1915, in Belmont, Wis. Her parents, John and Rose Mulcahy, had six children, of which Rosemary was the eldest.

She graduated from Belmont High School in 1934 and from the School of Nursing associated with Loyola University in 1937. She was licensed by the State of Illinois as a Registered Nurse (R.N.) in 1938.

Rosemary met Joseph Phillips at a school dance, and they were married in 1940 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Truman, Wis. Rosemary worked as a medical-surgical nurse at St. George and St. Bernard Hospitals in Chicago for more than thirty years until 1971, when she and Joe moved to Oregon, Wis. Rosemary continued her nursing career as an R.N. at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (formerly Skaalen Sunset Home) in Stoughton, Wis., and retired from nursing in 1979. Rosemary and Joe were happy living in Oregon, where the people made them feel so welcome.

Rosemary loved to read, especially historical romance novels. She also enjoyed going to the movies, especially if John Travolta was the star. Among the countries to which Rosemary traveled, Ireland was her favorite because she could see for herself the homeland where her ancestors had lived before coming to the United States. Rosemary had many relatives and friends, who will miss her dearly. We were looking forward to celebrating her 104th birthday in November.

Rosemary is survived by a sister-in-law, Gladys Mulcahy of Plover; as well as by several nephews and nieces. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Joseph, Leo, and Edward Mulcahy; her sisters, Catherine Schmidt and Margaret Leffler; her brothers-in-law, Elroy Schmidt and Ray Leffler; her sisters-in-law, Mary Mulcahy and Lois Mulcahy; and her niece, Alice Leffler.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 North Main Street, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, with Father Gary Wankerl officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Oregon, with a luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Memorial gifts in Rosemary's name may be made to Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church, Oregon Senior Center, 219 Park Street, Oregon, WI 53575, or Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

