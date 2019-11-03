Rosemary Flannery, age 86 passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the New Glarus Home. She was born on July 7, 1933 the daughter of Ernest and Clara (Friedli) Kuenzi. Rosemary worked as a Nurses Aid at the New Glarus Home and then as a prep cook in the kitchen at Flannery's, retiring just before her 80th birthday. Rosemary loved music and reading. She was also a dedicated and diehard Packer fan.

Rosemary is survived by her children Mark, Mike (Ruth), Julia, and Jeff Flannery, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Betty Henning and Butch Kuenzi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Laura Flannery Pickett, sisters Dorothy Marty, Bernice Buckley, and Tilly Ashinhust, brothers William, Otto, Wilbert, Harty, and Bob Kuenzi.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. A time of remembrance will conclude the gathering at 6:00 p.m.

